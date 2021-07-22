SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.50 ($155.88).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.46 ($139.36) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

