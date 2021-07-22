Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.82).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €70.84 ($83.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Daimler has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

