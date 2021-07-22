South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $290,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 214.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

