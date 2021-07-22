Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$484.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.06.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.0805674 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at C$356,184.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

