Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.38. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$484.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.06.
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$27,305.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 367,200 shares in the company, valued at C$356,184.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.