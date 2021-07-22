Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Declines By 27.2%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

