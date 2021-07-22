Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $61.09

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.09, but opened at $63.51. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

KRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

