Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.39. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

