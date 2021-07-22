Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 24,259 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRCT. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

