Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 24,259 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on CRCT. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
