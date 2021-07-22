Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

