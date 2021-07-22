Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08.

