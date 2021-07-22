MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 175,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.52 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock valued at $106,355,714. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

