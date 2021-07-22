MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,932 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.