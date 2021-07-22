MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

