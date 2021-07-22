Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.