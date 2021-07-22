UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 41.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $217.32 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.