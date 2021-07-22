Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL) Insider Robert Graham Buys 10,000,000 Shares

Schrole Group Ltd (ASX:SCL) insider Robert Graham purchased 10,000,000 shares of Schrole Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($92,857.14).

Robert Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schrole Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Graham 145,000,000 shares of Schrole Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Schrole Group Ltd engages in the provision of software solutions and training services primarily to the education sector in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Training segments. It offers administrative services; and software and training services to international and domestic schools and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrole Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrole Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.