Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $209,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AKRO opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.