High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Buys C$91,770.69 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,770.69.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,552.08.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,098.24.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.64 on Thursday. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.29 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.40.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

