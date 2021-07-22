Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Derek Christopher White Sells 300,000 Shares

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Derek Christopher White sold 300,000 shares of Orca Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$161,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,026.30.

CVE ORG opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. Orca Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

