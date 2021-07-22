$0.18 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $124.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

