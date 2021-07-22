Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.82.

NYSE:GNK opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $730.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

