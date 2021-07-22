Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

NYSE:FI opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.37. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

