Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a current ratio of 20.36. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

