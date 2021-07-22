Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $951.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

