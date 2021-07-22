Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.59. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

