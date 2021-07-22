Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 157.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

