Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 159.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OPY opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $552.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.