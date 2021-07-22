Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 35,235 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

UMC opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

