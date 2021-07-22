Barclays PLC Sells 4,992 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Clearfield worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $504.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

