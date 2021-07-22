Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investors Title worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Title by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Investors Title by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $115.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.