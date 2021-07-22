Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Qutoutiao were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Separately, lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QTT opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.70. Qutoutiao Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.

Qutoutiao Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.