Critical Analysis: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) versus Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Manhattan Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 279.64 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

