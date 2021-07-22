Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a P/E ratio of -52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,989 shares of company stock valued at $311,334. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Global Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.