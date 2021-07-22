Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 674,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NTB stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

