Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $170.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

