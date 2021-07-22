Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

