AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Million

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce $7.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 934.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.01 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

