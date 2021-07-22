Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Buy”

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

SKX stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

