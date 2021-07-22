Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

