Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

KRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

