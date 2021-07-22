aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.03. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

