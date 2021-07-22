Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

KIN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $414.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

