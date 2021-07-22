United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

