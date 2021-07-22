Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.46 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $641.18 million, a PE ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 1.39. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

