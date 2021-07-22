Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of HBT Financial worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HBT Financial by 155.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth about $401,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT opened at $17.06 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.