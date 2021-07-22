Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCAAU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,483,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

