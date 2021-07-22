Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

