August J. Troendle Sells 1,442 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,827,226.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

MEDP stock opened at $182.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Medpace by 48.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

