Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $414,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
