Robert J. More Sells 11,670 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $414,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

