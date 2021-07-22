Traders Purchase Large Volume of Endo International Call Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,897 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 277% compared to the average volume of 3,419 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Endo International by 14,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENDP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.